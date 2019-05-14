Home

LAKELAND - Wilmer Roosevelt Harmon, born May 8, 1935 in Salisbury, MD was the son of the late Arthur & Margie (Hutt) Harmon. He peacefully departed this life on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
He faithfully served in the United States Navy, retiring as a Chief November 19, 1968.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his loving wife: Sylvia Odessa Harmon; a daughter: Kim (Russell) Maddox of Eden, MD; three grandchildren: Dawn (Arlester) Horne and Chanel Handy, both of Salisbury, MD and Christopher (Sarah) Handy of Annapolis, MD; three great grandchildren:Armya Horne, Armari & Ayanna Cottman, all of Salisbury, MD; brother in-law: Thomas Ham-mond; nieces: Barbara Hammond, Jeri Mason, Tanya Smith, and Iris Jarmon; nephews: Harold, Michael & Alphonso Hammond; and a close relative: Vicki Hutt.
His parents: Arthur & Margie (Hutt) Harmon; sisters: Alice & Mildred; brother: Doris, all preceded him in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Delmar, MD, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Springhill Mem. Gardens in Hebron, MD.
Jolley Memorial
Chapel, P.A.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019
