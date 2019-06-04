|
WILMITH LENORA
BAUER, 84
LAKELAND - Wilmith Lenora Bauer, 84, of Lakeland passed away May 30, 2019.
Born in Somerset, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa Pevley. She was the wife of the late Paul Bauer for 59 years.
Her survivors include children, Daryl Bauer (Lana), Linda Bauer Burdsall, Michael Bauer (Rosie); five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Wilmith had worked as a waitress where she met the love of her life, and also worked for a land development company in the office. Later in life she was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting cookie jars and spending time gardening.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:30am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Lanier Funeral Home Chapel, Lakeland, with a service to follow at 10:30am. Interment will immediately follow services at Bethel Church Cemetery.
