Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMITH BAUER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMITH LENORA BAUER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILMITH LENORA BAUER Obituary
WILMITH LENORA
BAUER, 84

LAKELAND - Wilmith Lenora Bauer, 84, of Lakeland passed away May 30, 2019.
Born in Somerset, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rosa Pevley. She was the wife of the late Paul Bauer for 59 years.
Her survivors include children, Daryl Bauer (Lana), Linda Bauer Burdsall, Michael Bauer (Rosie); five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Wilmith had worked as a waitress where she met the love of her life, and also worked for a land development company in the office. Later in life she was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting cookie jars and spending time gardening.
The family will receive friends from 10-10:30am, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Lanier Funeral Home Chapel, Lakeland, with a service to follow at 10:30am. Interment will immediately follow services at Bethel Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from June 4 to June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now