WILTON C.
WILLIAMS
LAKELAND - Wilton C. Williams, City of Lakeland-Fire Department in Lakeland, 74, peacefully passed away at home from complications related to ALS, July 22, 2020. Mr. Williams was born in Homeland, FL, on December 10, 1945 to the late Lenton and Ollie Williams.
After graduating from Turkey Creek High School, he became a member of the United States Army Reserve. He then pursued a career with the City of Lakeland Fire Department, and retired as Lieutenant after 27 years. While enjoying a short retirement, he decided to return to work by joining the team at Watson Clinic. He continued that career for 18 years.
Wilton enjoyed weekends full of golf, Florida Gator football and basketball, and spending time with his two granddaughters.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his parents Ollie and Lenton, Geraldine (sister), Frank (brother).
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife, Sharon, his beloved cat, Bubba, his son, Daniel (Sueellen), grandchildren Little Sueellen and Bailey, and siblings, Andy (Thelma), Lawton (Jean), Bob (Lora), Betty (Earl).
A visitation will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Highland Park Church, 4777 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland, FL 33813 at with a service to follow at 11:00 am and an interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. A mask will be required to attend at the church and cemetery.
