WINELL VAUGHAN

THOMAS

6/3/36 - 4/27/20



LAKELAND - Winell Vaughan Thomas, age 83, of Lakeland, FL passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Florida.

Winell was a resident of LaGrange, GA until 1960 when she and her husband moved to Lakeland, FL. She was a Christian and a lifetime member of the Church of God. Winell co-owned and operated B.J. Thomas, Inc. and Mid Florida Excavating with her husband, Bobby, until their retirement.

Winell bravely battled Alzheimer's for the last five years. She died peacefully with her daughter by her side. She loved her family and her many pets. She was a wonderful cook and loved helping others.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mary Jewell Vaughan; twin sister, Lunell Vaughan; and her loving husband, Bobby J. Thomas.

She is survived by her son, Stanley L. Thomas (Beverly) of LaGrange, GA; daughter, Yvonne Thomas Sapp of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren: Zachary Patten of Absarokee, MT, David Thomas (Cosimo Magazzino) of Rome, Italy, A.J. Sapp of Lakeland, FL, and Shelby Sapp of Gainesville, FL; brother, Raymon (Jerrell) Vaughan of LaGrange, GA; and many nieces and nephews.

In accordance with the present COVID-19 Virus Mandate, a graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on May 3, 2020, at Ridgeway Baptist Church, Franklin, GA for the immediate family.

The Thomas family is being assisted by Stutts Funeral Home, 2717 Franklin Pkwy, Franklin, GA 30217.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store