WINFRED 'WINK'

SILER, Sr., 94



FORT MEADE - Winfred Siler, Sr. 94, passed away 9/2/20. Visit: Tues. 9/8, 9-10 am; svc. 11am, both at 1st Baptist Church of Ft. Meade. McLean FH



