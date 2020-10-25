WINIFRED R.JOHNSON, 97WINTER HAVEN - Winifred R. Johnson of Winter Haven passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born February 10, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa.After graduating High School in Knoxville, Iowa she worked in insurance in Dallas, Texas. She married her high school sweetheart, Ted Johnson in October 1945. She was a homemaker and raised their two children while living in several states as a United States Navy wife. They moved to Winter Haven in 1964, where she worked for the Exchange National Bank, Bill Bell Carpets and Feather Your Nest. Winnie enjoyed golf, water sports, traveling, sewing and camping. She and her husband were avid square dancers.Winnie was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Ted Johnson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Tom and Terri Johnson of Winter Haven, her daughter Lynn Murrell of Sarasota, her brother-in-law Keith Johnson of Rapid City, S.D; three grandchildren: Susan Johnson of Atlantic Highlands, N.J., Lisa Murrell of Bradenton, Fl., and Tyler Murrell of Gulf Breeze, Fl. She is also survived by five great grandchildren: Edward, Stefano, Graham, Isla, and Lowell.There will be no service. Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, Florida 32778.The family would like to thank the caregivers, nurses and staff at Clare Bridge Cottage for their compassionate care of Winnie.