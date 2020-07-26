1/1
WINNIE CAROL HAYMAN
1954 - 2020
WINNIE CAROL
HAYMAN, 65

DUETTE - Winnie Carol Hayman, age 65, passed away July 18, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Hayman was born in Lakeland on August 5, 1954. She moved from Pinedale to Duette 36 years ago. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband: David Hayman, Sr. She is survived by her sons: David Hayman, Jr. and James (Crystal) Hayman, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters: Twilla Covington, Rose Messer and Greta Howell.
A celebration of Winnie's life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.


Published in The Ledger from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
July 24, 2020
Winnie was a loving and caring woman who I'll miss,I had the pleasure of being her daughter in law for almost 12 yrs . And know she truly loved her family especially her son James she was always creative and didn't mind doing crazy things and LOVED THE WOODS and even though I wasn't a part of her family anymore I was she still came to see me and we kept in touch for awhile until she got sick,I will miss her and her crazy personality ,Love u Winnie
Ashley Henriquez
Friend
