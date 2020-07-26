Winnie was a loving and caring woman who I'll miss,I had the pleasure of being her daughter in law for almost 12 yrs . And know she truly loved her family especially her son James she was always creative and didn't mind doing crazy things and LOVED THE WOODS and even though I wasn't a part of her family anymore I was she still came to see me and we kept in touch for awhile until she got sick,I will miss her and her crazy personality ,Love u Winnie

Ashley Henriquez

Friend