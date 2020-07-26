WINNIE CAROL
HAYMAN, 65
DUETTE - Winnie Carol Hayman, age 65, passed away July 18, 2020 at home.
Mrs. Hayman was born in Lakeland on August 5, 1954. She moved from Pinedale to Duette 36 years ago. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her husband: David Hayman, Sr. She is survived by her sons: David Hayman, Jr. and James (Crystal) Hayman, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, sisters: Twilla Covington, Rose Messer and Greta Howell.
A celebration of Winnie's life will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.