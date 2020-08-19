WINONA
'WINNIE' KAY BENSON, 63
MULBERRY - Winona 'Winnie' Kay Benson, age 63, passed away August 11, 2020.
Winnie was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on March 24, 1957. She moved from Lakeland to Mulberry 10 years ago. She was a finance clerk for Bradco Roof Supply and a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Mulberry.
She is survived by her husband John Benson, Sr., sons: John (Rhonda) Jarvis, John (Holly) Benson, daughter: Jodie (John) Corbett, 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, mother: Jane Myers, sisters: Tracie Taylor, Christine Moon, brothers: Scott Myers, Randy Myers and John Cluckston.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 21, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.