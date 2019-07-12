|
|
WOODFORD
DECATUR 'DEE' MILLER, III, 76
WINTER HAVEN - Woodford Decatur 'Dee' Miller, III, age 76, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Winter Haven.
Born July 30, 1942 in Knoxville, TN, he was the son of the late Woodford D. Miller, II and Virginia (Esien-smith) Miller. Mr. Miller was an Episcopalian and retired from Reco Equipment Inc. after many years of service in the tank manufacturing industry.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Miller and his brother Charles Lewis Miller. Dee is survived by his children: Woodford 'Deke' Miller, IV (Sindy) of Eagle Lake, Robin Gilileo, also of Eagle Lake, his grandchildren: Corey Pawlak, Emily Miller, Natalie Miller and his two great grandchildren: Riley and Colton.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19th at 11:00am at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 201 Kipling Lane, Winter Haven, FL 33884. In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Lakeland Rifle and Pistol Club at P.O. Box 2715, Eaton Park, FL 33840-2715.
Published in Ledger from July 12 to July 13, 2019