WOODROW

DAVIS, 76



LAKELAND - Woodrow Davis, 76 passed away June 19, 2020 at LRH.

Woodrow was born on November 23, 1943 to Woodrow Davis & Johnnie Mae Davis of Lake Wales.

He always put his faith and family first, no matter what and we will always remember him for his love and compassion and just being the best man we have ever known, we will never forget you dad. Trust in that we will love and miss you forever.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Davis; 3 sons, Mark Davis, Tony Davis & Terrance Davis and daughter Carol Decourte; 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren; and his brothers, Clemon Vine Davis, Sr., Marty Glenn Davis and Sister Darlene Daniels; 3 aunts and 1 uncle.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store