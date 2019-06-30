|
WOODROW P.
LOVELL, 100
WINTER HAVEN - Woodrow P. Lovell, 100, of Winter Haven, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Waukeenah, Florida on November 2, 1918. He was a resident of Polk County for most of his life and worked as a building superintendent.
Woodrow was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in WWII, earning five Bronze Battle participation service Stars, including the D-Day invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was also a member of the Moose, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years (Texys), son Donald and four brothers and sisters. He is survived by his son Chuck Lovell (Billie) and his brother Charles Stokes (Virginia).
There will be a memorial service at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Winter Haven on July 7, at 11:00 A.M.
