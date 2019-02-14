|
|
WS 'BONE' HERRINGTON, 96
BARTOW - WS 'Bone' Herrington, born 6/13/1922; passed away on 2/11/19 at Rehab and Healthcare Center, Cape Coral, FL, after an extended illness.
He was preceded in death by his wife Della Vina Duren Herring-ton. He was a WWII veteran and a Baptist. He lived in Bartow and was employed at W.R. Grace for many years.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 17 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lake Garfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church building fund.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019