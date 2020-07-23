May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived We love you all.Rest in peace sweet and kind Lyn.Your sister Margaret
Margaret Williams
Sister
July 22, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family.
Juanetta Bogus
July 20, 2020
sureatha Humphries Summerville Wilson Wilson
July 20, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Ill see you on the other side old friend from Payne Chapel AME West Palm Beach
Pat Brown
Friend
July 20, 2020
Earth has no sorrow that Heaven can not fill. God bless and keep you.
Gary Briggs
Friend
July 19, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to the family of this beautiful; remarkable, kind and loving First Lady. She was always so nice to me. RIH First Lady Johnson.
Gwendolyn Barnes
Friend
July 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Edna and Fred McNair
Friend
July 18, 2020
I extend my condolences to Wylinda's family and love ones. Heaven has another angel....
Eddy Groover
Friend
July 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. I remember Wylinda in her youth as a friendly, happy & vivacious person. I know she was loved & will be missed. May you be comforted in your grief with precious memories.
Ida Thomas-Farley
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Dear Sammy and family, Lynn will not be forgotten! all the good times we had when our girls were in the band in high school. May God Bless you and give you strength and peace during this sad time.
karen Butterworth
Friend
July 17, 2020
Pastor Johnson and McKennie family, We thank God for the many works He performed in and thru you as you were empowered by Him to fulfill His plans and purposes along with Wylinda. We stand with you along with The Father, Son, Holy Spirit and other saints in our love and prayers for you. You all served well and God is faithful to His promise that He will always remember the many works, labor and love you have shown towards His name. We serve a mighty God and He is our Father- The God of all comfort. On behalf of the entire Lewis family we extend our love and condolences. Jerry K Lewis & Family
Jerry Lewis
Friend
July 17, 2020
To Sam and the Johnson and McKennie families:
Please know that we join with you one and all during this difficult time of the sudden passing of Wylinda. She was a very, very special person - always warm, friendly and willing to help when she could. She will be missed!
We are praying for Gods blessings of continuous comfort, peace and grace for all.
Extending our love, deepest sympathy and condolences
Edward and Mittie Moore
Family
July 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to you Janaire and your family. I love you.
Dianah Jackson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Her Mom said, I will send Linda over there to straighten you up. You are like Family to me. We are so sorry and She will be missed. We love the Mckennies.
robert leonard
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
To The Johnson, McKennie, Mitchell Families: Wylinda has left us taking that ascension up to Heaven; she had the sweetest heart and will always be missed, but never forgotten. Magnolia Street is missing another Angel-Wylinda. I can speak of the love from all of us from MAGNOLIA STREET! May Our Father In Heaven keep each of you with His Grace and Mercy, especially Forrest and Ken . Brenda West Showers
Brenda West-Showers
Neighbor
July 15, 2020
Dear Rev. Johnson, We are profoundly saddened by the loss of your wife and our friend, Wylinda . Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. As you know, continue to rest in the assurance that God will give you the strength that is needed to carry you through. His love will bring you unspeakable joy, knowing that Wylinda is now present with the Lord. Sending our love to you and your family.
Richard & Rhonda Lewis
Friend
July 15, 2020
Love & Prayers from Clarence and Marlana Mitchell and Family
Clarence Mitchell
Family
July 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Belinda Jones
Acquaintance
July 15, 2020
My condolences to family and friends.
Helen Marie Lewis
July 15, 2020
Absent from the earthly home and family but present in the company of Saints and our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, in an eternal home.
Terrye Mosley
Friend
July 15, 2020
Our Live, Prayers, And Condolences goes out to are Sister In the Lord Family and Friends and the Church. Sister Wylinda I know will be Missed and Loved by many. God Bless Family and know God is with each and every one of you.
Elder Chalmers Jr and First Lady Sylvia RICHARDSON
Friend
