WYNELL CLARA
ALDERMAN, 81
LAKE WALES - Wynell Clara Alderman, age 81, passed away May 12, 2020 at AdventHealth Lake Wales.
Mrs. Alderman was born in Nichols, FL, on September 7, 1938, to George W. & Clara (Shepherd) Layton. She moved from Willow Oak to Lake Wales one year ago. She was a C.N.A. and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her grandson: Trey Burnside. She is survived by her sons: Chuck (Cindy) Alderman, Kevin Alderman, Mark (Robin) Alderman, daughter: Terrie (Marty) Townson, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; sisters Vondeen Kiger, Bonnie Craig and brother Donald Layton.
Graveside services will be held Friday: May 15, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Fitzgerald Cemetery. ALL in attendance must practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seigerlfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.
Published in The Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.