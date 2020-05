WYNELL CLARAALDERMAN, 81LAKE WALES - Wynell Clara Alderman, age 81, passed away May 12, 2020 at AdventHealth Lake Wales.Mrs. Alderman was born in Nichols, FL, on September 7, 1938, to George W. & Clara (Shepherd) Layton. She moved from Willow Oak to Lake Wales one year ago. She was a C.N.A. and of the Baptist faith.She is preceded in death by her grandson: Trey Burnside. She is survived by her sons: Chuck (Cindy) Alderman, Kevin Alderman, Mark (Robin) Alderman, daughter: Terrie (Marty) Townson, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; sisters Vondeen Kiger, Bonnie Craig and brother Donald Layton.Graveside services will be held Friday: May 15, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Fitzgerald Cemetery. ALL in attendance must practice social distancing.Condolences may be sent to the family @ seigerlfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.