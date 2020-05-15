WYNELL CLARA ALDERMAN
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WYNELL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WYNELL CLARA
ALDERMAN, 81

LAKE WALES - Wynell Clara Alderman, age 81, passed away May 12, 2020 at AdventHealth Lake Wales.
Mrs. Alderman was born in Nichols, FL, on September 7, 1938, to George W. & Clara (Shepherd) Layton. She moved from Willow Oak to Lake Wales one year ago. She was a C.N.A. and of the Baptist faith.
She is preceded in death by her grandson: Trey Burnside. She is survived by her sons: Chuck (Cindy) Alderman, Kevin Alderman, Mark (Robin) Alderman, daughter: Terrie (Marty) Townson, 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; sisters Vondeen Kiger, Bonnie Craig and brother Donald Layton.
Graveside services will be held Friday: May 15, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Fitzgerald Cemetery. ALL in attendance must practice social distancing.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seigerlfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fitzgerald Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
11 entries
May 14, 2020
Our Thoughts and prayers go out to all of you . We Love you guys. Shirley, Karen, & Sheila Barrett
Karen Barrett
Friend
May 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donna Tolley
Friend
May 14, 2020
May the peace that comes from the memories of love shared, comfort you now and in the days ahead. Your family is in our hearts and prayers.

The Duva's
May 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God be with you all during this time.
David & Ellie Walterson
Neighbor
May 14, 2020
I loved my mother so much she meant the whole world to me. She has taught me so many life lessons. I would love to have her back in my life. I would not be who I am today without her. I miss you mom an I love you. i know your in a better place now.
Terri Burnside
Daughter
May 14, 2020
Sorry for your loss praying for the family.From the Keyt family
Joan Keyt
May 14, 2020
Wynell was the kind of lady you expected to live forever. She had a big heart for anyone that knew her .. she will be missed
Lori Bailey
Friend
May 14, 2020
Sorry to hear of Aunt Wynells passing, I remember growing up with Chuck, Kevin, Terri Joan, and Mark, we had lots of fun growing up, I wish I could be there for yall, sending my love to ALL, love Kelly
Kelly Hatcher
Family
May 14, 2020
Wynell Clara Alderman
May 14, 2020
Wynell Clara Alderman
May 14, 2020
You'll never be more than a thought away for as long as there's a memory you'll live in our hearts to stay.
Love you Mom.
Chuck and Cindy Alderman
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved