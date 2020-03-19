|
|
YVONNE
DAVIS, 84
LAKE WALES - Yvonne Davis, 84, of Lake Wales, Florida passed away March 16, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, Florida with her family by her side. She was born on April 23, 1935 in Macclenny , Florida to Arthur and Cora Tomlinson.
Yvonne is survived by: daughter Mary (James) Simpson, son James (Hazel) Davis, son Mark (Kebra) Durrance, daughter Bernadette (James) Caulk, 18 grandchildren and many more great grand children, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: son Richard Durrance and grandson Marky Durrance.
A graveside service will be held at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, family is asking that you make a donation to Good Shepherd Hospice in the Memory of Yvonne Davis.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020