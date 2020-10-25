YVONNE P. MATT



WINTER HAVEN - Yvonne Patricia Matt, 93, entered into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

She was born Yvonne Patricia Wifler on Sept. 9, 1927, in Fond du Lac, WI. She graduated from Fond du Lac H.S. in 1945. Yvonne became involved in her church and community and met Richard J. Matt while they were both acting in a local play. They married in 1952 and moved to McHenry, IL. Yvonne was active with various charities and her church throughout her life in McHenry and later in Oshkosh, WI. She excelled as a member of the choir and as a Cantor. Yvonne and Dick moved to Winter Haven in 1997, where she continued to sing and Cantor at St. Joseph Catholic Church. During her lifetime, Yvonne traveled the world with Dick while he was working on various movies and photo projects. She loved to golf, play bridge and was an accomplished vocalist.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Matt) Burton and her husband, John, of Lakeland, FL, and three granddaughters: Tahlia Burton and her fiancé, Tiago dos Santos of Dover, NH, Alayna (Burton) Mines and her husband, Matt of Winter Park, FL, and Brianna Burton and her partner, Matthew Hodge, of Lakeland.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, in 2011. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Winter Haven) once the COVID pandemic has passed.



