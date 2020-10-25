1/1
Yvonne P. Matt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yvonne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YVONNE P. MATT

WINTER HAVEN - Yvonne Patricia Matt, 93, entered into the kingdom of heaven on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
She was born Yvonne Patricia Wifler on Sept. 9, 1927, in Fond du Lac, WI. She graduated from Fond du Lac H.S. in 1945. Yvonne became involved in her church and community and met Richard J. Matt while they were both acting in a local play. They married in 1952 and moved to McHenry, IL. Yvonne was active with various charities and her church throughout her life in McHenry and later in Oshkosh, WI. She excelled as a member of the choir and as a Cantor. Yvonne and Dick moved to Winter Haven in 1997, where she continued to sing and Cantor at St. Joseph Catholic Church. During her lifetime, Yvonne traveled the world with Dick while he was working on various movies and photo projects. She loved to golf, play bridge and was an accomplished vocalist.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Matt) Burton and her husband, John, of Lakeland, FL, and three granddaughters: Tahlia Burton and her fiancé, Tiago dos Santos of Dover, NH, Alayna (Burton) Mines and her husband, Matt of Winter Park, FL, and Brianna Burton and her partner, Matthew Hodge, of Lakeland.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, in 2011. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Winter Haven) once the COVID pandemic has passed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved