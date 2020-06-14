ZANA MARTIN

WALKER



BARTOW - Mrs. Zana Martin Walker of Bartow passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. She was 95.

She was born on March 4, 1925 in Bowling Green, FL to Herbert and Hattie Martin. She attended school in Fort Meade and graduated from Fort Meade High School. She married Wilbur Walker on October 30, 1945.

She was a member of Welcome Primitive Baptist Church in Fort Meade. She was a housewife, a beloved mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother.

They were married for 39 years and their life together was blessed with happiness and love. She loved the outdoors and spent her married life helping him with their cattle and orange grove.

She was also a great cook and baker. She was a very strong and independent woman who loved life. She moved to Bartow in January of 1986. She helped take care of her grandchildren. She volunteered at Floral Avenue Elementary and then at Bartow Hospital with over 15,000 hours at the hospital.

She was our beloved mom and friend and will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her four daughters, Lavonne Weeks (Gerald) of Wauchula, Carol Nettles (Buddy) of Lake Wales, Linda Nettles (Bill) of Bartow, and Marilyn Walker (Marvin) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Stephen Weeks (Carrie) of Avon Park, Jarrett Weeks (Laura) of Wauchula, Lance Nettles (Amy) of Highlands Ranch, CO, Jason Nettles (Rebecca) of Alturas, Eric Nettles (Lauren) of Lakeland, and Matt Walker (Bekah) of Nashville, TN; as well as nine great-grandchildren & many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held.



