ZANTONIOUS J. WILEY
1993 - 2020
ZANTONIOUS J.
WILEY, 27

LAKE WALES - Zantonious J. Wiley, 27 died 5/27/20. Services: Sat., 12 noon; mask required. Visit: Fri. 5:30-7 p.m. both at Epps Memorial Funeral Home.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
JUN
13
Service
12:00 PM
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
Funeral services provided by
Epps Memorial Funeral Home - Lake Wales
445 South 4th Street
Lake Wales, FL 33853
863-679-3777
June 11, 2020
With deepest sympathy to Latrell and her entire family at this sad time.
Praying with you and for you. Rest in Heaven Zantonious.
Sabrina Kirby
Family
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Kathy Johnson-Caldwell
