With deepest sympathy to Latrell and her entire family at this sad time.
Praying with you and for you. Rest in Heaven Zantonious.
ZANTONIOUS J.
WILEY, 27
LAKE WALES - Zantonious J. Wiley, 27 died 5/27/20. Services: Sat., 12 noon; mask required. Visit: Fri. 5:30-7 p.m. both at Epps Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.