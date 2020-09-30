ZOELLA TUGGLE LAMB, 83FORT MEADE - Mrs. Zoella Tuggle Lamb, 83, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Bartow, FL. Mrs. Lamb was born January 31, 1937 in Welcome, FL and was a lifelong Fort Meade resident, graduating from Fort Meade High School, Class of 1955 where she was Co-Valedictorian, a Varsity Cheerleader, and Editor of the school newspaper, the Black and Gold. After her high school graduation she began working as a bookkeeper for Swift and Co., and then joined her husband, working for many years as the bookkeeper in their family business, Lamb Brothers Construction. Mrs. Lamb was very active, and took part in a wide variety of activities from working her daily job, taking care of her husband and three children at home, and then spending time outside of her home to play a vital role in Fort Meade's children and youth, which she loved so much. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Fort Meade where she served as a longtime choir member, Vacation Bible School teacher, Sunday School teacher, and founded the church puppet ministry that became a vital part of the church for many years. She loved interacting with the children and watching their faces as they smiled and laughed, and being the fine Christian lady that she was, she always ended the puppet shows with the song close to her heart, 'Jesus Loves the Little Children, All the Children of the World.' Mrs. Lamb also liked taking time for herself and was a member of the Fort Meade Beta Sigma Phi women's sorority, the Sand Mountain Cloggers, and was a very accomplished poetry writer, being listed as one of the top ten poetry writers in the state of Florida.Mrs. Lamb was preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge Brantley (T.B) and Naomi Mae Hay Tuggle.She is survived by her loving husband, Emory C. Lamb, Fort Meade, FL; son, Gregg Lamb and wife Robyn; daughters, Cynthia Woods and husband Mike, and Sherry Lamb Page, all of Fort Meade, FL; brothers, Richard Tuggle, Panama City, FL, Larry Wayne Tuggle, Crestview, FL, and Charlie Tuggle, Durham, NC; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 in the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, Fort Meade with her grandson, Pastor Dustin Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade. As flowers are gladly accepted, those wishing to make contributions to a charity may do so to the Florida Baptist Children's Homes, P.O. Box 8190, Lakeland, FL 33802.Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL. 863-285-8171.