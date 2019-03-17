|
|
ZORAH LORAINE DOUBERLEY
WINTER HAVEN - Zorah Loraine Douberley was born on March 5, 1923 and went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019.
Loraine worked for Sears from 1972-1988. In 1957 she joined .
Loraine is preceded in death by her late husband Nelson in 2003. She is survived by her son Nelson (Art) and wife Judy, daughter Lori Anne Heidi, daughter Linda Martin, son Chris, daughter Amy, nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.
I want to thank Astoria for the loving care shown to her. Loraine was buried at Lakeside Memorial Park, Winter Haven, Florida right next to her husband Nelson.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019