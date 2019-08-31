Home

Elizondo Mortuary and Cremation
3220 North Conway
Mission, TX 78573
(956) 585-2223
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel
3611 North Taylor Road
View Map
Mission - Aaron H. Balli Sr. 81, went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019. He passed away at his residence in Mission, Texas where he lived for 44 years after he moved from Monterrey, Mexico. Mr. Balli is survived by his children: Rosie Balli , Aaron H. Balli Jr., Dora E. Reyna (Gaudy Reyna), Alfredo J. Balli, Nelson F. Balli, Belinda Balli(Jason Beltran) all of Mission, Texas. He was also loved and will be missed by his Grandchildren: Darrell, Michelle, Kelly, Krysta, Roxanna, Jennifer, Jessica, Freddy, Alfredo, Joshua, Jamie, Aurelia, Adrian, Alex, Gabby and Angel.

Mr. Aaron H. Balli., was proceeded in death by his loving wife Dora Maria Rodriguez in 2014, his brothers and sisters ; Alfredo , Vicente , Cristela and Noelia as well as his parents.

Chapel Visitations will be held on Saturday August 31, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 North Taylor Road , from 1 to 9pm.

Elizondo Mortuary & Cremation Service is in charge of Services.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 31, 2019
