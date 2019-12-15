|
|
McAllen - Aaron Higinio Cortez, 30 joined his father and the good Lord on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born in Pharr, Texas and graduated from McAllen High School in 2007. He was an Army Veteran, nurse, medic, protector, brother, son, husband and loving father.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Yaquelin Rangel Cortez and his five children which include Cassidy Victoria (12) Aaralyn Isabella (10), Charlotte Rose (6), Aaron Isaiah (3) and Alec Higinio (1); his mother, Santos Lidia Cortez and his 14 siblings; Dania (Jeremiah) Foster of Little Rock, Arkansas, Marco (Valeria) Martinez of San Antonio, Ana (Ashly) Cox of Navarre, Florida; Rommel (Cinthya) Martinez, Marvin Martinez, Lionel (Clarrisa) Cortez, and Elias Cortez all from McAllen; Ruben (Yolanda) Cortez, Ester (Mike) Muniz, and Norma Linda Cortez all from Grand Prairie, Texas; Rigoberto Cortez, Elizabeth (Mick) Irvin and Maggie Cortez all from Fort Worth, Texas and Esmeralda (Mario) Gonzales from Edinburg and his ex-wife and mother to three of his surviving children, Jessica (Raul) Hernandez of Pharr.
Visitations will begin today, Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. On Monday, December 16, 2019 visitation will begin from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen. A religious service will follow from 1:30 p.m to 2:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 5601 N. 29th Street in McAllen. Internment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.
The Cortez family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019