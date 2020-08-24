Mission - With humble acceptance of God's will our beloved husband and father, Aaron Salazar, 44, peacefully joined God in heaven on August 13, 2020 at Mission Regional Medical Center in Mission, Texas. Mr. Salazar was preceded in death by his brothers, Antonio Salazar III, and Javier Salazar. Aaron is survived by his wife, Karina Salazar; two daughters, Yesenia Salazar and Joanna Salazar; his mother, Noemi Cataneda; two brothers, Jose Salazar and Agustin Salazar. He will forever be in our hearts.