1/1
Abel Rodriguez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen, TX. - The lord called one of the kindest men to have ever walked the face of this earth home to rest on

August 27, 2020. Abel Rodriguez, 57, born in McAllen, Texas on September 16, 1962 to Lazaro

and Felicitas Rodriguez, was a follower of Christ and walked the righteous path. He was a man

of few words, but many actions.

Abel grew up on La Sagunada Ranch, located in Rio Grande City. He was an accomplished

football player, starting and excelling all four years of his high school career, earning All Valley

honors. His true passion, however, shined through with his love for FFA. Abel was heavily

involved in agriculture throughout his youth, raising livestock and participating in numerous

stockshows with his siblings throughout the Rio Grande Valley. That passion translated into him

pursuing an Ag Science Education degree from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas.

His legacy as an educator began in 1985 with Santa Rosa ISD, and over the course of 20 years,

he and his students achieved extraordinary success, winning numerous "Grand Champion"

awards throughout the state of Texas. He continued his teaching journey with stops in Edcouch

Elsa and PSJA Memorial along the way, amassing over 30 years of service to education. His

true triumphs, however, came from the imprint he left on his students; providing them with

encouragement, sage advice, and doing everything in his power to see them succeed in life

after graduation.

Abel was never one to shy away from hard work. His entire life was dedicated to helping others

with any challenges they faced, no matter how big or how small. He was never tired, he never

complained, he just did what always needed to be done. He was always available; day or night,

whatever you needed, he was there. Faith, family and friends were the three things that

mattered most to him in this world, as evidenced by the amount of people that have fond

memories of his time spent here with us.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Blanca Rodriguez, his two adoring children,

Ethan Abel Rodriguez (Yvette) and Lauren Alyson Rodriguez, his sister Maria Elena Cantu

(Hector), his brother Lazaro Rodriguez Jr. (Paula), and his brother in Christ, Alvaro Benavides (Serene). He is preceded in death by his loving

parents, Lazaro and Felicitas Rodriguez, and his brother Willie Rodriguez.

Abel will be laid to rest at La Sagunada Ranch in Rio Grande City, Texas. Though gone from this

world, he will never be forgotten. May we all strive to be as kind and gentle-hearted as he was.

A viewing will be on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, A Holy Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm.

A viewing will continue on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. A Chapel Service at 9:00 am. Interment following the service, at The Rodriguez Family Ranch Cemetery, La Sagunada. All Funeral Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved