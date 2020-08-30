Harlingen, TX. - The lord called one of the kindest men to have ever walked the face of this earth home to rest onAugust 27, 2020. Abel Rodriguez, 57, born in McAllen, Texas on September 16, 1962 to Lazaroand Felicitas Rodriguez, was a follower of Christ and walked the righteous path. He was a manof few words, but many actions.Abel grew up on La Sagunada Ranch, located in Rio Grande City. He was an accomplishedfootball player, starting and excelling all four years of his high school career, earning All Valleyhonors. His true passion, however, shined through with his love for FFA. Abel was heavilyinvolved in agriculture throughout his youth, raising livestock and participating in numerousstockshows with his siblings throughout the Rio Grande Valley. That passion translated into himpursuing an Ag Science Education degree from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas.His legacy as an educator began in 1985 with Santa Rosa ISD, and over the course of 20 years,he and his students achieved extraordinary success, winning numerous "Grand Champion"awards throughout the state of Texas. He continued his teaching journey with stops in EdcouchElsa and PSJA Memorial along the way, amassing over 30 years of service to education. Histrue triumphs, however, came from the imprint he left on his students; providing them withencouragement, sage advice, and doing everything in his power to see them succeed in lifeafter graduation.Abel was never one to shy away from hard work. His entire life was dedicated to helping otherswith any challenges they faced, no matter how big or how small. He was never tired, he nevercomplained, he just did what always needed to be done. He was always available; day or night,whatever you needed, he was there. Faith, family and friends were the three things thatmattered most to him in this world, as evidenced by the amount of people that have fondmemories of his time spent here with us.He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Blanca Rodriguez, his two adoring children,Ethan Abel Rodriguez (Yvette) and Lauren Alyson Rodriguez, his sister Maria Elena Cantu(Hector), his brother Lazaro Rodriguez Jr. (Paula), and his brother in Christ, Alvaro Benavides (Serene). He is preceded in death by his lovingparents, Lazaro and Felicitas Rodriguez, and his brother Willie Rodriguez.Abel will be laid to rest at La Sagunada Ranch in Rio Grande City, Texas. Though gone from thisworld, he will never be forgotten. May we all strive to be as kind and gentle-hearted as he was.A viewing will be on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 11:00 am - 7:00 pm, A Holy Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm.A viewing will continue on Tuesday, September 01, 2020, from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. A Chapel Service at 9:00 am. Interment following the service, at The Rodriguez Family Ranch Cemetery, La Sagunada. All Funeral Services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City.