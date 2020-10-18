Sullivan City/Edinburg - Abelardo "Alex" Villarreal, 57, entered eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City.Born and raised in Edinburg and formerly of Mission, Mr. Villarreal had lived in Sullivan City for 21 years, and was formerly employed by Valley Coca Cola.He is preceded in death by his mother, Martina Rodriguez; and a niece, Martha Arevalo.Alex is survived by his wife, Leticia Garza of Sullivan City; four children, Marie Elizabeth (Ricardo) Lara, Marcos Jesus Villarreal, both of Mission, Brenda Estella (Albert) Villarreal of Los Ebanos, Abelardo Villarreal Jr. of Sullivan City; 12 grandchildren; four siblings, Abel Villarreal, Maria Aguirre, both of Edinburg, Janie Arevalo and Jesus Bolado, both of Weslaco.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, October 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.