1/1
Abelardo "Alex" Villarreal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abelardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sullivan City/Edinburg - Abelardo "Alex" Villarreal, 57, entered eternal rest Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City.

Born and raised in Edinburg and formerly of Mission, Mr. Villarreal had lived in Sullivan City for 21 years, and was formerly employed by Valley Coca Cola.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Martina Rodriguez; and a niece, Martha Arevalo.

Alex is survived by his wife, Leticia Garza of Sullivan City; four children, Marie Elizabeth (Ricardo) Lara, Marcos Jesus Villarreal, both of Mission, Brenda Estella (Albert) Villarreal of Los Ebanos, Abelardo Villarreal Jr. of Sullivan City; 12 grandchildren; four siblings, Abel Villarreal, Maria Aguirre, both of Edinburg, Janie Arevalo and Jesus Bolado, both of Weslaco.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, October 18, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
18
Rosary
06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved