Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
More Obituaries for Adalberto Garza
Adalberto "Chacho" Garza Jr.

Adalberto "Chacho" Garza Jr. Obituary
Alamo - Adalberto "Chacho" Garza Jr., 84, entered eternal rest Monday, April 15, 2019, at his residence in Alamo.

Born in Rio Grande City, Chacho had lived in Alamo for 23 years and was formerly of San Juan. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Masons.

He is preceded in death by three sisters, Imelda Garza, Amparo Ramirez, and Rebecca De La O.

Mr. Garza is survived by his wife, Gloria J. Garza; four children, Lourdes Caballero, Adalberto Garza III, Leticia Pavan, Jaime Garza; six stepchildren, Ruth Colyer, Raquel Rodriguez, Ronika Rodriguez, Rachanna Rodriguez, Renita De La Cruz, Raenette Rodriguez; 22 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and four siblings, Alicia Salinas, Estela Villegas, Ruben Garza, and Armando Garza.

A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 7473 of Elsa.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 17, 2019
