Mission, TX - Member of: Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Mission TX, Life Member Mission Historical Museum, Upper Valley Art League. Mission TX - Adalberto Leal Rodriguez (Albert), 89, died Tuesday April 21, 2020, at his residence in Mission. He was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico on October 20, 1930 Albert finished his elementary studies at the "Instituto Franco Mexicano" in the city of Monterrey Mexico, and he specialized and learned the English language at the "Instituto Mexicano Norteamericano de Relaciones Culturales" in Monterrey City. From a very young age he looked for its realization outside of Mexico and at 17-year-old he went to live in San Antonio Texas where he served as a translator in the U.S. Consulate in San Antonio. He also lived in New York, Pennsylvania, Atlanta & Mission. His greatest passion was oil painting, he developed a skill born out for proportion, color depth and lighting, he knew how to capture them on the canvas and brushed down to the smallest detail, he painted hundreds of paintings. Besides painting, and spending time with his family and friends, he also cared for his dogs, cats, and garden contemplated by nature. He had the great fortune to share his life with Heinz Schaefer. Together they traveled around the world and visited renowned museums, art shows, restaurants and theater plays. Albert was an artist characterized by great sense of humor, he touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Genaro Leal Quintanilla and Juanita Rodriguez de Leal, his godparents Leon Rodriguez and Gudelia Leal Quintanilla, his aunt Ignacia Leal and his siblings Dr. Juan de Dios Leal Rodriguez, Gilberto Leal Rodriguez and Elodia Leal de Gonzalez and his siblings-in-law Guadalupe Tijerina de Leal, Angel Gonzalez, Marco Tulio Santos and Eduardo Villareal. He is survived by his partner Henry Schaeffer (Heinz), his godson Ricardo Salinas, his siblings Ofelio Leal, Evangelina Leal de Santos, Sandra Leal de Villarreal, his sisters-in-law Maria de los Angeles Hinojosa Leal, Yolanda Garcia de Leal, his cousin Blanca Garcia Leal, his niece Sonia Santos Leal, and his grandson Hector Gonzalez Santos. All of these he loved and touched deeply. Services will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather and give Albert the celebration his life deserves with all of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers memorial with memorial remembrance in your misses and prayers as long as the grace of God is needed.

