ALAMO - Adalberto R. "Beto" Quesada, Sr., 68, went home to our Lord Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his residence in Alamo surrounded by his family.
Born in Alamo, he was a lifetime resident and member of Resurrection Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, dancing and listening to Tejano music. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Adalberto is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Keith and Melody Jordan; his parents, Flavia and Federico Quesada, Sr.
Mr. Quesada is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Elma G. Quesada of Alamo; three children, Adalberto (Susanna) Quesada, Jr. of Alamo, Ana Delia (Myers A. Gonzalez) Quesada of San Antonio, Adrian (Denise) Quesada of Alamo; four grandchildren, Mya Jenavieve Quesada, Tristan Evan Quesada, Amarelie Flavia Quesada, Athena Lee Gonzalez; four brothers, Federico, Jr., Benito, David and Baldemar Quesada; two sisters, Raquel Martinez, Diana Trevino; and numerous family members.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Friday, November 1, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 31, 2019