Adalia Aldaiz Ascencio

Adalia Aldaiz Ascencio Obituary
McAllen, TX - Adalia Aldaiz Ascencio, 65, of Edinburg, passed away Feb. 18 in McAllen. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Jose Carlos, and one son, Crescencio Aaron.

She is survived by three daughters, Veronica Chappelle (Jaclyn Shambaugh), of Fayetteville, N.C.; Graciela Ascencio (Heriberto Barrera) of Edinburg; and Tamar Ascencio, of Weslaco; son Gabriel Ascencio, of Edinburg; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many beloved relatives.

Adalia was born in McAllen and adopted as an infant by Benita Castillo. She and Jose Carlos were married in 1970, and when she wasn't dedicating her time to raising their five children, Adalia volunteered for numerous organizations in the community, including food banks, schools and as an election worker.

Adalia was a faithful and active member of Temple Emanuel, and the family asks that friends make memorial donations to the Temple Emanuel Mitzvah Fund, 4300 N. C. Street, McAllen, Texas 78504.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 15, 2020
