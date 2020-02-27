|
|
Monte Alto, Texas - Adan Bazan, 83, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 25,2020 at Aurora House in Weslaco.
He was born on March 4,1936 to Mr. Gregorio Bazan & Mrs. Juliana Gracia Bazan in Guadalupe del Torero Ranch, 14 miles west of San Manuel, Texas where the family later moved to Monte Alto in 1944.
Mr. Bazan is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Pete Bazan, Jose Maria Bazan & Enrique Bazan; his sisters: Eva Medrano, Josefa Rocha & Elida Saldana.
Left to cherish his memories is his Loving wife Oralia Leal Bazan, his 2 sons: Gregorio Bazan & Georgie Bazan and his brother Eduardo "Walo" Bazan.
Mr. Adan Bazan was the owner of Bazan's Gravel & Topsoil for more then 36 years.
Visitation for Mr. Adan Bazan will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm at Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Angels. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
Funeral Services have been entrusted under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 27, 2020