1/1
Adedilia Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adedilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Adedilia L Garcia Richards, 61 years old of mission, Texas. Also known as la Hermana Lila entered eternal rest on July 27, 2020 with her family by her side.

Adedilia was a faithful member of the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus where she would part take in the women's ministerial outreach programs. She was an accomplished Cook, business owner and fervent servant in helping others in their ministerial growth. She instilled the same passion on her children.

She is survived by her husband Geronimo Garcia and her Children Juan Aguilar (Melissa) Eligio Vela(Patricia) Eric Garcia (Ruth) Jessica Martinez (Braulio). She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Clarissa, Derrick, Lauren, Marco, Mia, Eric, Samuel, Jeremiah, Miguel, Jayden, Braulio, Joel, Joshua and Makeyla. She is also survived by her siblings Hilda, Samuel, Juan, Daniel, Hector, and Adela.

Adedilia was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing behind but her beautiful memories and strong passion for helping others that she instilled in all of us.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved