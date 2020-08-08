Adedilia Garcia

Mission - Adedilia L Garcia Richards, 61 years old of mission, Texas. Also known as la Hermana Lila entered eternal rest on July 27, 2020 with her family by her side.



Adedilia was a faithful member of the Apostolic Assembly of the Faith in Christ Jesus where she would part take in the women's ministerial outreach programs. She was an accomplished Cook, business owner and fervent servant in helping others in their ministerial growth. She instilled the same passion on her children.



She is survived by her husband Geronimo Garcia and her Children Juan Aguilar (Melissa) Eligio Vela(Patricia) Eric Garcia (Ruth) Jessica Martinez (Braulio). She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren: Clarissa, Derrick, Lauren, Marco, Mia, Eric, Samuel, Jeremiah, Miguel, Jayden, Braulio, Joel, Joshua and Makeyla. She is also survived by her siblings Hilda, Samuel, Juan, Daniel, Hector, and Adela.



Adedilia was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing behind but her beautiful memories and strong passion for helping others that she instilled in all of us.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Remembrance in Mission from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



