Mission Texas - Adela Salazar Guerrero, 99, of Mission, Texas, was an avid Bingo enthusiast, penny Loteria expert and champion, a faithful, selfless, and hardworking member of the community of Our lady of San Juan de los Campos Catholic Church in Mission Acres. She served as a Eucharistic Minister. Adela passed away on June 24, 2020 in her own home surrounded by her family. She gave birth to nine children, seven girls and two boys.Adela was born in San Isidro, Texas to Cecilio Salazar and Blaza Saenz Salazar on November 3, 1920. She graduated from San Isidro High School. She married the love of her life, Alvaro Julio Guerrero, Sr. on August 22, 1943 in Rio Grande City, Texas. She worked for 30 years and retired as a supervisor for Mission Independent School District Cafeteria Division.Adela is preceded in death by her husband, Alvaro, Sr. (1969), her eldest daughter, Judy Massey Alberts (2017), her son, Alvaro Julio Guerrero, Jr., (2018), her daughter, Lena Guerrero (2008) and another daughter, Rosa Maria Villarreal (2014).Adela is survived by her daughters Carmen Guerrero, Mary Guerrero-McDonald, Sue Guerrero, Elda Guerrero, her daughter-in-law Marcy Guerrero, and a son-in-law, Don Alberts; she is survived by eighteen grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.Pallbearers will be her son Everett Guerrero, her son-in-law, Don Alberts and her grandsons Isaac Guerrero, AJ Guerrero III, Fernando Catano, Aaron Guerrero, JR Villarreal, Leo Aguirre, and Alex Garcia.The family of Adela Salazar Guerrero wishes to extend our sincere thanks to caregiver Lulu Medina, Eva Ordonez and Several Hospice organizations.Visitation will be held today, Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be celebrated by Father Roy Snipes, at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 9am. Burial will follow at San Jose Catholic Cemetery at 1200 S. Stewart Road.Arrangements are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.