McAllen - Adela Saenz de Ramon, 93, of McAllen, Texas entered into eternal life on December 28th surrounded by her beloved family.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Gilberto Ramon. Left to cherish her memory are her children, John (Yvonne)Ramon; Jaime (Carmen)Ramon; George (Mollie)Ramon; Ana (Sergio) Garcia; Manuel (Cynthia)Ramon; and Javier Ramon; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
She started her career as a teacher and was a loving and devoted mother who took great pride in caring for her family. She instilled the values of integrity, honesty, the value of education, and the love of family to her children and grandchildren. Among her greatest accomplishments was advocating for the plight of the disabled; especially those with Downs Syndrome, including her son Javier, affectionately known to family and friends as "Piri" or "Javi."
Her grandchildren will be her pallbearers.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, December 30th from 5 to 7 pm followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home, 1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen. Funeral Mass service will be Tuesday, December 31, at 10:00 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 2201 Martin Ave. McAllen, TX. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to Special Olympics or Comfort House at 617 Dallas Ave. McAllen, TX. Funeral services are under the direction of Rivera Funeral Home, McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 30, 2019