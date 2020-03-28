|
McAllen - Adelaido J. Martinez, 77, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was born on December 8, 1942 in Brownsville, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenza Olguin and Adelaido Martinez.
Adelaido is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Olga Martinez; daughters, Gina Martinez Heighway and her husband Daniel, Anna Chris Martinez Garcia and her husband Mario Xavier; grandchildren Sophie Marie Heighway, Anthony Jacob "A.J." Garcia; siblings, Margie Gonzalez and her husband Adolfo, Minnie Zamora and her husband Robert, Rosie Reyna, Josefat Olguin and his wife Fide, Albert Olguin and his wife Lulu; and numerous extended family and friends, including many work friends that became family over the years.
Mr. Martinez graduated from Mississippi State University with a BS in Microbiology and worked for The United States Department of Agriculture for 42 years. Everyone knew him for his sense of humor. He could spark up a conversation with just about anyone, and by the end of the conversation, he had a friend. Adelaido was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 2 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria Del Angel with the Holy Rosary recited at 7pm.
The visitation will continue on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8am, until the graveside service at 11am at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.
Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 N. Taylor Road, Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 28, 2020