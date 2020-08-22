1/1
Adelia Sanchez de Leon
Mission - Adelia Sanchez de Leon, 73, passed away on August 17, 2020. Adelia was born in Mission on December 31, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Tomas and Martina Y. Sanchez. Adelia, and her spouse, Jose C. Salinas, were together for 40 years.

Adelia is survived by her brother Jose Romeo Sanchez, her daughters, Nancy Navarro, Cindy Pulido, Daisey (Jesse) Arcaute, son Francisco (Janell) de Leon, Jr., 10 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren. Adelia is preceded in death by her parents Tomas and Martina (Ybarra) Sanchez, her brothers - Eugenio (twin), Benito, Jose Angel, Jose Oscar, Tomas Jr., Martin Lutero, sister Lydia Perez, grandson Rene Rumaldo Navarro and great granddaughter Kaitlyn Renee Sifuentes.

Adelia was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She also had the ability to make everyone feel like family. Her love of life and laughter was evident every day. She was a warrior until the end.

Pall bearers will be Jesus Arcaute, Jr., Ricardo Navarro, Jr., Leonel Pulido Jr., Roel Navarro, Eduardo Pulido, and Jordan de Leon.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24th from 6 to 9pm with a prayer service at 7pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen. Chapel service will be held at 10am on Tuesday, August 25th at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services have been entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of McAllen.

Published in The Monitor on Aug. 22, 2020.
