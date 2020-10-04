Bloomington, MN - Adeline "Addie" Buchanan, age 88, of Bloomington, formerly of McAllen, Texas, passed away peacefully at home September 9, 2020. Addie was a gentle, well-loved soul who cherished spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband, Jim, lived in McAllen, Texas for 35 years before she moved back to Minnesota to make her home. Addie is preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Pauline; husband of 57 years, James; son, James Lee; siblings, Lorraine Gross, Vernon Reich, Inez "Penny" Kraus and Harley Reich. She is survived by son, Steven; 6 grandchildren, Shavon, Steven, Jamie, Robert, Tracie and David-James; 12 great-grandchildren, siblings, Naomi Swenson and Elmer Reich; and nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Private family service Saturday, October 17 at 2:00 PM with a livestream provided by Bradshaw. Interment Monday, October 19 SUNSET MEMORIAL GARDENS, Jamestown, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.Bradshaw - Minnehaha612-724-3621