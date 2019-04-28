Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Adolfo Garcia Obituary
Santa Elena - Adolfo Garcia, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Pax Villa Hospice in McAllen. He lived a full life, having served in the U.S. Airforce, and working for USDA, and was a proud farmer for many years. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of San Isidro for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alberto and Nieves Garcia; brothers Juan, Emilio, Eugenio, and Oscar Garcia; sister Clara Petita-Munoz; and son-in-law Jose Guzman.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Nilda Garcia, of Santa Elena; children Diana (Joe) Pena of San Isidro, Delma Saenz of San Isidro, Homero (Trish) Garcia of Austin, Isaac (Cynthia) Garcia of San Antonio, Paula Guzman of San Isidro, John (Patti) Munoz of Frisco, Tx. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nicholas, Gabriel (Jennifer), Lucas (Aileen), Jason, Daniel, David, Noel, Delilah, Damian, Dante, Aaron, Megan, Hannah, Victoria, as well as by his great grandchildren Eden, Zion, Michael, and Sam, as well as by his siblings Olivia Mendoza, Alberto Garcia Jr., and Estella Guerra.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 1-9 with a 7pm prayer service at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 9am at the First Baptist Church of San Isidro. Burial will follow at El Coyote Ranch Cemetery in Santa Elena.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
