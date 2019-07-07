Home

Adolfo L. Alvarez Jr. Obituary
Alamo - Adolfo Alvarez, Jr., 67, died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo, Sr. and Guadalupe Alvarez.

Mr. Alvarez is survived by his wife of 48 years, Maria G. Alvarez of Alamo; five children, Irasema Alvarez of Alamo, Zulema (Manuel) Trevino of San Juan, Adolfo G. (Nora Zapata) Alvarez, Mauricio (Joy) Alvarez, Alyssa (Jose) Carrisalez, all of Alamo; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters; and one brother.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, July 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on July 7, 2019
