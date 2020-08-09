Alamo - Adolfo Villagomez, 67, went home to our Lord Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Solara Hospital in McAllen.Mr. Villagomez was born and lived in Alamo all of his life.He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Rosa Villagomez; and a sister, Yolanda Villagomez.Mr. Villagomez is survived by a brother, Alfredo (Oralia) Villagomez Jr.; a niece; Rosie (Xavier) Pruneda; his amazing grandnephew, Xavier II Pruneda; and his beautiful grandniece, Jessica Pruneda, all of Alamo.Visitation will be held from 11 to 1 p.m., with a 1 p.m. funeral service Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.