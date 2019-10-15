|
ALAMO - Adrian Gutierrez, 86, went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at his residence in Alamo, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Born in Linares, N.L., Mr. Gutierrez lived in Alamo most of his life and was a parishioner at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Mr. Gutierrez began his mechanic apprenticeship at the young age of 16, developing and learning the skills that would be his life's work and passion.
In 1956, Mr. Gutierrez was wed to Minerva (Garza) Gutierrez and they began their life in Alamo, TX where they would later welcome four sons and a daughter.
Mr. Gutierrez continued his work as a mechanic at Southern Frozen Foods, Carl's GMC, and eventually went on to own and operate his own mechanic shop, Gutierrez Garage, from 1973-1998.
Mr. Gutierrez is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Minerva Gutierrez of Alamo; four sons, Adrian Martin (Maritza) Gutierrez of Alamo, Dr. Marco Antonio (Rubi) Gutierrez of Edinburg, Hiram (Corina) Gutierrez of McAllen, and David (Kimberly) Gutierrez of Plantation, FL; a daughter Glenda Idalia Garza of Pharr; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Heriberto Gutierrez of Cunduacan, Tabasco, MX; and a sister, Ethelvina Elizondo of Brownsville, TX.
Mr. Gutierrez entered the gates of heaven knowing that he had done well for his family and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, October 15, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2019