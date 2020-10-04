1/1
Adriana Hilda Vann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adriana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Adriana Hilda Vann, 91, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at The Gardens at Brook Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pharr.

Adriana was born in La Habana, Cuba. She came to the U.S. in 1965, living in New Jersey until 1979. She then moved to Miami, Florida and lived there for the next 37 years. In 2016, she moved to McAllen due to her failing health.

Adriana lived a happy, healthy, and full life. She was a kind, caring, and loving person. Her greatest love was Vincent, her husband of 50 years. Her family meant everything to her. She was proud to be a mother and grandmother. Above all, she cherished her two sons and five grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of love in the hearts of everyone she knew.

Adriana had a Doctorate in Education from Universidad de La Habana, Cuba. She was a teacher and worked in education for most of her life. Her students and fellow teachers always meant the world to her.

Adriana is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent R. Vann, her brother Lucillo Roberto De Urrutia Lopez, and her parents, Julian Jose de Urrutia Camacho and Hortensia Maria de Lopez Urrutia. She is survived by her two sons, Vincent R. Vann, Jr. of McAllen, Texas, and Robin R. Vann of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and her five grandchildren - Alyssa, Sara, Isabel, Ryan and Alex.

Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

A private Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at a future date.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved