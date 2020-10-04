McAllen - Adriana Hilda Vann, 91, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at The Gardens at Brook Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care in Pharr.Adriana was born in La Habana, Cuba. She came to the U.S. in 1965, living in New Jersey until 1979. She then moved to Miami, Florida and lived there for the next 37 years. In 2016, she moved to McAllen due to her failing health.Adriana lived a happy, healthy, and full life. She was a kind, caring, and loving person. Her greatest love was Vincent, her husband of 50 years. Her family meant everything to her. She was proud to be a mother and grandmother. Above all, she cherished her two sons and five grandchildren. She leaves a legacy of love in the hearts of everyone she knew.Adriana had a Doctorate in Education from Universidad de La Habana, Cuba. She was a teacher and worked in education for most of her life. Her students and fellow teachers always meant the world to her.Adriana is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent R. Vann, her brother Lucillo Roberto De Urrutia Lopez, and her parents, Julian Jose de Urrutia Camacho and Hortensia Maria de Lopez Urrutia. She is survived by her two sons, Vincent R. Vann, Jr. of McAllen, Texas, and Robin R. Vann of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and her five grandchildren - Alyssa, Sara, Isabel, Ryan and Alex.Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.A private Celebration of Life service will be held in her honor at a future date.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.