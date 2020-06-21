Edinburg - Agapita "La Dona" R. Pulido, 84, entered eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg. She was born on a Saturday, May 16, 1936 in La Palmita, Nuevo Leon to Agapito Ramos and San Juanita Salinas Ramos. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Pedro Pulido, Sr., sisters; Elda (Martin) Leal, Elida Ramos, Maria Ramos Pulido, brother; Irineo (Luz) Ramos, brother-in-law; Adan Salinas. and son-in-law; Armando Marez, Sr.Agapita is survived by her sons; Pedro (Pat) Pulido, Jr., Jose Heron Pulido, Jesus Sergio (Melinda) Pulido and George Alberto (Veronica) Pulido, daughters; Maria Marez, Elida (Mario, Sr.) Escamilla and Agapita Pulido, sister; Ofelia Salinas, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.La Dona as she was affectionately known, was a woman of strong faith, values, firmness and Love to all who knew her. She enjoyed cooking and attending to her plants. She was always ready to share her wisdom or just share stories with everyone. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.Her family will receive friends today, Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 4607 North Sugar Road in Pharr, Texas. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Pete Pulido, Jr., Jose Heron Pulido, Jesus Sergio Pulido, Armando Marez, Jr., Mario Escamilla, Jr. and Adan Adame. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg.