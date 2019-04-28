Home

Agapito B. Lopez

Agapito B. Lopez Obituary
Mercedes - Agapito B. Lopez, 91, passed away on April 25, 2019 at his home in Mercedes surrounded by his family and friends. Born on September 20, 1927 in Ciudad Manuel Doblado, Guanajuato in Mexico he moved to Mercedes in 1947 where he worked and retired as a carpenter and house painter.

A devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church he was a member of the Church's Adoration Group.

A loving family man, Agapito will be remembered by his friends and family for his hard work, love of the Dallas Cowboys and fan of Family Feud.

Agapito, was preceded in death by his loving wife, Victoria O. Lopez, parents Francisco and Julia B. Lopez, siblings Francisca Lopez and Jose Jesus Lopez.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Rosario Lopez.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. rosary at Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home in Mercedes. A funeral Mass will be on Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Mercedes. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 28, 2019
