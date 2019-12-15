|
Pharr - "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race, I have kept my faith" Agapito Garza Jr., age 84, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Alfredo Gonzalez State Veterans Nursing Home. He was preceded in death by his son, Romeo Garza and brother, Rene Garza. He is survived by his loving wife, Juanita B. Garza; daughters, LouAnn Garza MacDonald, Iris Marie Garza; son, Roel Gary Garza; sister, Odilia De Luna; brothers, Roberto Garza, Raul Garza; 2 grandchildren, Cameron D. MacDonald and Sabrina Garza. Visitation will be held today, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Jude's Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 15, 2019