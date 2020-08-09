Alamo - Agapito Lopez Navarro, 93, entered eternal rest Thursday, August 6, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital.Born in General Teran, Nuevo Leon, Mr. Navarro lived in Alamo all of his life.He is preceded in death by his wife, Inez Navarro; his parents, Severo and Dolores Navarro; two brothers; two sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Nichole Idah Navarro.Mr. Navarro is survived by three sons, Alfredo (Nora) Navarro, Alvaro (Ana) Navarro, both of Alamo, Agapito (Elvia) Navarro Jr., of Donna; ten grandchildren, David, Michael, Adrian, Roel, Alvaro Ricardo, Erica, Sylvia, Angelica, Jose Alfredo and Manuel Armando; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.