|
|
EDINBURG - Agripin Sepulveda, 82, went home to the Lord Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in General Bravo, N.L., he lived most of his life in Edinburg. Agripin had a strong faith in God and dedicated his life to his family. He enjoyed going-out, parties, the ranch, and hunting. Mr. Sepulveda is going to be greatly missed and remembered for his friendly personality.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eulalio and Faustina Sepulveda; three brothers, Jose Angel, Merced, Aurelio Sepulveda; three sisters, Maria Cristina Rios, Maria Petra Luna, and Anita Cantu.
Agripin is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Graciela Sepulveda; seven children, Samuel (Ninfa) Sepulveda, Elia (Gilberto) Rodriguez, Eulalio (Maria) Sepulveda, Arnoldo (Maricela) Sepulveda, Guadalupe (Martha) Sepulveda, Roberto (Daisy) Sepulveda, Agripin (Angela) Sepulveda Jr.; and 18 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 17, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2020