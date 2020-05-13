McAllen - Agustin Martinez,67, entered eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in McAllen. Agustin was born January 27, 1953 in CD. Victoria, Mexico to Jose Martinez and Telesfora Ortega. Agustin was a family man. He enjoyed playing with his grand kids, music, dancing, and family gatherings. Agustin adored his mother. He truly lived life to its fullest.He is survived by his beloved mother-Telesfora Ortega; His son Carlos Martinez; Three grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Agustin will be dearly missed by his family and those that came to know him.Viewing will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service to begin at 5:00 PM. Cremation services will follow at a later date.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.