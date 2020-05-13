Agustin Martinez
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agustin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Agustin Martinez,67, entered eternal rest Monday, May 11, 2020 at his home in McAllen. Agustin was born January 27, 1953 in CD. Victoria, Mexico to Jose Martinez and Telesfora Ortega. Agustin was a family man. He enjoyed playing with his grand kids, music, dancing, and family gatherings. Agustin adored his mother. He truly lived life to its fullest.

He is survived by his beloved mother-Telesfora Ortega; His son Carlos Martinez; Three grandchildren; and extended family and friends. Agustin will be dearly missed by his family and those that came to know him.

Viewing will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service to begin at 5:00 PM. Cremation services will follow at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved