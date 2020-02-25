Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Agustin Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agustin Sanchez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Agustin Sanchez Jr. Obituary
Mission - With a heavy heart & great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father, Agustin Sanchez Jr. who went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on February 21, 20. Agustin was born on December 4, 1938 in Mission. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria de los Angeles Sanchez, his children; Noemi (Ambrosio) Vera, Elena Sanchez, Agustin (Rachel) Sanchez III, Monica (Rob) Neagle, & Rudy (Yvette) Sanchez. He is also survived by his grandchildren & great-grandchildren; Cynthia, Ambrosio, Alejandro, Celina, Jerell, A.J., Alyssa, Randi, Christian, Keith, Joey, Erynn, Laurynn, Camrynn & Savannah. He is also survived by his 4 sisters & brother. We will all miss him dearly and will love him always and forever. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 26 from 1 pm - 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 27 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Agustin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -