Mission - With a heavy heart & great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved father, Agustin Sanchez Jr. who went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on February 21, 20. Agustin was born on December 4, 1938 in Mission. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria de los Angeles Sanchez, his children; Noemi (Ambrosio) Vera, Elena Sanchez, Agustin (Rachel) Sanchez III, Monica (Rob) Neagle, & Rudy (Yvette) Sanchez. He is also survived by his grandchildren & great-grandchildren; Cynthia, Ambrosio, Alejandro, Celina, Jerell, A.J., Alyssa, Randi, Christian, Keith, Joey, Erynn, Laurynn, Camrynn & Savannah. He is also survived by his 4 sisters & brother. We will all miss him dearly and will love him always and forever. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 26 from 1 pm - 9 pm with a 7 pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, February 27 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at San Jose Cemetery in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 25, 2020