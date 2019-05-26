Home

Agustina A. Rivas

Agustina A. Rivas Obituary
Mission - Agustina (Tina) Rivas, 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born on April 8, 1934 in San Isidro, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband, Eligio Rivas Sr.

Mrs. Rivas was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to bake, she loved making cookies and bread, she loved taking care of children and she loved being around us, she will truly be missed.

She is survived by her children: Terry Castillo (Jose), Eligio Rivas Jr. (Sylvia), Norma Jean Guerra (David) and Dennis Rivas (Aissa) along with 8 beautiful grandchildren. Brothers: Arcadio Alvarado, Armando Alvarado, Rolando Alvarado, and sister: Rosa A. Gonzalez.

Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Virgil Wilson Memorial Chapel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.virgilwilsonmortuary.com. Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary of Mission, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on May 26, 2019
